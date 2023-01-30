Altman Advisors Inc. Buys 91 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,369 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 17.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,482,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,427 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock worth $499,481 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.89. The stock had a trading volume of 320,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,769. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $371.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.32.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

