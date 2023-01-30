Altman Advisors Inc. Buys 78 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth $392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in American Tower by 11.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in American Tower by 16.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $1,879,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,848 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,721. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower Trading Up 0.1 %

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.06.

AMT traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.96. 516,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.85 and its 200 day moving average is $229.72. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 99.05%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.