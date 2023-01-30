Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is 115.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

