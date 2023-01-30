Alpha Finance Lab Hits Market Capitalization of $153.00 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $153.00 million and $2.85 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000641 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.28 or 0.01342593 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007297 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00040779 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015137 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000438 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.16 or 0.01643883 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

