Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0693 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.23. 70,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,353. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $12.14.
About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
