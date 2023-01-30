Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0693 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.23. 70,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,353. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 228.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 31,255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 18.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

Featured Stories

