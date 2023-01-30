Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.42. 1,421,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,969. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.53%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

