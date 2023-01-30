Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 19.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.58. The company had a trading volume of 681,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.34. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $27.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.