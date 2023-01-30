Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) CEO Sells $257,547.54 in Stock

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 92,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $257,547.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Zwillinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Joseph Zwillinger sold 4,600 shares of Allbirds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $12,650.00.

Allbirds Price Performance

Allbirds stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. Allbirds, Inc. has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $12.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 27.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allbirds by 559.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 418,435 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Allbirds to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.15.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

