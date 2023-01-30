Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) CEO Sells $257,547.54 in Stock

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRDGet Rating) CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 92,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $257,547.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Zwillinger also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 25th, Joseph Zwillinger sold 4,600 shares of Allbirds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $12,650.00.

Allbirds Price Performance

Allbirds stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. Allbirds, Inc. has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $12.90.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 27.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allbirds by 559.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 418,435 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Allbirds to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.15.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Further Reading

