Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Alexander & Baldwin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $19.47 on Thursday. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 25.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 38.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

