Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alerus Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Hovde Group lowered shares of Alerus Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,760. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $399.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 71.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 9.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

