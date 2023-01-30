Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($154.35) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($146.74) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €151.00 ($164.13) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

AIR opened at €116.62 ($126.76) on Thursday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($74.22) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($108.66). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €113.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.06.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

