Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Position Raised by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.36.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A stock traded down $2.34 on Monday, hitting $153.35. 255,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,222. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.97 and a 200-day moving average of $139.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,039 shares of company stock worth $32,268,881.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

