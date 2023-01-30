Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,848,000 after purchasing an additional 223,279 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,168 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,476,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,476,000 after acquiring an additional 214,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,415,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,657,000 after purchasing an additional 384,519 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.36.

Insider Activity

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $420,714.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,155.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $420,714.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,155.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,039 shares of company stock worth $32,268,881.

Shares of A traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.85. The stock had a trading volume of 326,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,970. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.97 and a 200 day moving average of $139.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Stories

