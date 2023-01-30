AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Lifted to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$9.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$7.50.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at C$8.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$547.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. AGF Management has a 52-week low of C$5.63 and a 52-week high of C$8.59.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 41,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$272,681.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,352,318.50.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

