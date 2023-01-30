Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €148.00 ($160.87) to €153.00 ($166.30) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Aena S.M.E. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €140.00 ($152.17) to €130.00 ($141.30) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.57.

Shares of ANNSF opened at $152.54 on Friday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $98.42 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.40 and its 200 day moving average is $124.56.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

