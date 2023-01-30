AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Short Interest Update

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 749,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:ACM traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $86.21. 268,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,387. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average of $76.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $88.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 693.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 212,131 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 5.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 120.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in AECOM by 2.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

