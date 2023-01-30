AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Short Interest Update

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 749,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
AECOM Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:ACM traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $86.21. 268,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,387. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average of $76.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $88.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.
AECOM Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of AECOM
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 693.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 212,131 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 5.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 120.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in AECOM by 2.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.63.
AECOM Company Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AECOM (ACM)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.