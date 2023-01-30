Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after buying an additional 1,361,120 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,897,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,848,000 after acquiring an additional 162,083 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,964,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,199,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,028,000 after purchasing an additional 118,982 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 22.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,647,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $128.31 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.40 and a 200 day moving average of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.