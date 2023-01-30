Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Takes $57,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 24.6% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $412,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $448.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $621.41. The stock has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.79, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total transaction of $302,037.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,510. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Truist Financial cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also

