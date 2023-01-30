Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,371 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after buying an additional 4,081,241 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,675,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $484,528,000 after acquiring an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after purchasing an additional 235,690 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $81.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.69. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $94.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

