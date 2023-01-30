Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.00.

Shares of IDXX opened at $481.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $574.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $435.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

