Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Invests $83,000 in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in RPM International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in RPM International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $87.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.49. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $106.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.06.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 40.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on RPM International to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.78.

RPM International Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Recommended Stories

