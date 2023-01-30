Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 590.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 118.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.99.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 302,010 shares of company stock worth $29,275,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $95.40 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

