Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 244.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.74.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $108.49 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $157.50. The firm has a market cap of $198.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.07 and a 200 day moving average of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

