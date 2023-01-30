Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Buys 287 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 610.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.1% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.30.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,475 shares of company stock worth $10,973,743 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $573.63 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $618.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $559.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $548.57. The company has a market capitalization of $224.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

