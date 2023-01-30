Adshares Price Reaches $1.25 on Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Adshares has a total market cap of $44.16 million and approximately $457,243.99 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00005262 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016227 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009132 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000793 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,787 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.