Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,410 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 24,602 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 3.4% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.0% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,882 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $365.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $540.46. The company has a market cap of $167.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.71 and its 200 day moving average is $347.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.81.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

