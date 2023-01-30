adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €78.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($84.78) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($179.35) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($201.09) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($111.96) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($152.17) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €140.00 ($152.17) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

FRA ADS opened at €148.30 ($161.20) on Thursday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($218.49). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €130.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €136.92.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

