ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Update

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 145.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HDIUF. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ADENTRA from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

HDIUF remained flat at $21.27 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275. ADENTRA has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $38.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.09.

ADENTRA, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

