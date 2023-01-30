Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Insider Buying Activity

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 465,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 321,597 shares.The stock last traded at $15.40 and had previously closed at $15.47.

Specifically, Director Mary Chris Jammet acquired 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $29,992.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $121,098.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,684,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,524,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,506,340 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,517,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,418,732 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,628,000 after purchasing an additional 611,675 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,129,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,452 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 63,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

