Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Up 2.7%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) shares rose 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.80 and last traded at $57.17. Approximately 295,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,215,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,540,916.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $645,768.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,916.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,394 shares of company stock worth $7,621,857 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after buying an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after buying an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after buying an additional 958,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

