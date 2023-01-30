AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,108 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $145.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.13. The firm has a market cap of $257.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.05 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

