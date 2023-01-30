AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1,706.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,658,000 after buying an additional 2,882,655 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $200,815,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AbbVie by 22.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,377,000 after buying an additional 1,198,823 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 754.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,502,000 after buying an additional 1,069,033 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock remained flat at $146.28 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 455,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,790,668. The stock has a market cap of $258.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.05 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.13.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

