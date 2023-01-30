AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s 7th Largest Position

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.6% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.81. The stock had a trading volume of 694,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,210. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.05 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.12 and its 200-day moving average is $149.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.56.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.