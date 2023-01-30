Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,192 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.35. 1,043,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,930,423. The firm has a market cap of $192.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.85.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.