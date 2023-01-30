79,868 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 4,537.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

