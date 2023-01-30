678,690 Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Purchased by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 678,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,728,000. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises about 2.3% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.37% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SH. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,626,801. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

