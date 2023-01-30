5,000 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $55.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,384,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.98. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $62.60.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
- GE Healthcare Technology: Speculating On Dividends
- Grab Shares Are Suddenly On Track To Double
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.