4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in January

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the December 31st total of 123,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 695,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

4Front Ventures Price Performance

OTCMKTS FFNTF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 51,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,052. 4Front Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFNTF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of 4Front Ventures from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on 4Front Ventures in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About 4Front Ventures

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and Cannabidiol (CBD) Wellness. It produces, cultivates, sells, and distributes cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2021, it operated six dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, and Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.

