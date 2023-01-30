4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Up to $21.26

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.26, but opened at $22.65. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.87, with a volume of 30,456 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $702.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82.

Insider Activity

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 5,331.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $136,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,564.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 10,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $218,306.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,902,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,101,546.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $136,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,564.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,936 over the last ninety days. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,404,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,519,000 after buying an additional 229,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 256.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 197,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 190,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 261,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 129,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

