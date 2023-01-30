43,584 Shares in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Cal-Maine Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 889.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at $1,132,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 102.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 60,248 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $64,546.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $55.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.33. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of -0.09.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.23). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.67%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.