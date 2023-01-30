28,000 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Acquired by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,351,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after acquiring an additional 671,905 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,179,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,538,000 after acquiring an additional 595,343 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.4 %

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Shares of REG stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $66.90. The company had a trading volume of 43,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,566. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $73.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

