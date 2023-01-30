2,627 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Acquired by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,627 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.15.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

LNG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.10. The company had a trading volume of 465,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,197. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.65 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.