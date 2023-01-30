245,912 Shares in Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Acquired by Revelation Capital Management LLC

Revelation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 245,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Akili comprises 13.1% of Revelation Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Revelation Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Akili at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Akili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AKLI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akili in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Akili from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Akili from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of AKLI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.44. 724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,938. Akili, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 12.27.

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akili, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

