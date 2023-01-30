2,458 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 62.8% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 400.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $107.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.19 and its 200 day moving average is $102.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $116.97.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

