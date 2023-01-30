21,664 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Acquired by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,096. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.36. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 169.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also

