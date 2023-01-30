1irstGold Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.16 Million (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, 1irstGold has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One 1irstGold token can currently be bought for $63.81 or 0.00268288 BTC on exchanges. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $9,028.32 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold’s launch date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

