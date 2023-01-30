1,584 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Bought by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,584 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,164,000 after buying an additional 31,337 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.4% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 982,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,598,000 after purchasing an additional 75,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,892,000 after purchasing an additional 225,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 544,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,394,000 after acquiring an additional 54,599 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $127.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.57 and its 200 day moving average is $128.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.64. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $155.81.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

