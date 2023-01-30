142,089 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 142,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,000. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.8% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,911,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,939,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.18. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $42.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

