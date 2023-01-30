12,443 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,443 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,000. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,438,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18,651.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 223,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,943,000 after buying an additional 221,949 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

COST stock opened at $501.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $484.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.78.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

