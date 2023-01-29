Zilliqa Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $56.06 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $465.55 million and approximately $56.06 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002852 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00397299 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,416.18 or 0.27887443 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00587332 BTC.
Zilliqa Coin Profile
Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,117,456,547 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Zilliqa Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
